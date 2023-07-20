Athena Wants To Main Event ROH Death Before Dishonor On Friday

Claudio Castagnoli and PAC step aside.

“The Fallen Goddess” is coming through.

Or she wants to, anyways.

ROH Women’s Champion Athena recently spoke with WrestlingNews.co for an interview, during which she spoke about how she wants to headline the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor 2023 pay-per-view this coming Friday night.

“In my entire career, I’ve never gotten to main event a pay-per-view,” she said. “We’ve done indie shows and stuff like that, but not on this stage. I feel like that’s just a bucket list that I want to do to just show the world that I’m not overrated, I’m not underrated. I am Athena, The Fallen Goddess, and I am just ready for this responsibility to see if I can do it first and foremost.”

Athena continued, talking about her scheduled title defense on Friday’s ROH PPV against 2023 Owen Hart Cup winner Willow Nightingale.

“In my brain and my soul, I know that we can deliver,” she said. “I know it’s going to be an amazing fight because it’s been fantastic both times before. I think I’m going into this just hoping with all fingers crossed that I can cross up another item off my bucket list to main event a pay-per-view, and with Ring of Honor being so amazing just toward women’s wrestling in general. The possibility is there. We just have to wait until Friday and see.”

Check out the complete interview via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.