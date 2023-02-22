Atlantic Pro Wrestling Chase for the Championship! Road to the Gold Card (3/3/2023): New Champion Will Be Crowned

On March 3rd, Atlantic Pro Wrestling will hold it’s Chase for the Championship! Road to the Gold event at the Louis Millett Community Complex in New Minas, Nova Scotia.

This will be the 1st anniversary show for Atlantic Pro Wrestling.

On this event, the first ever Atlantic Pro Wrestling Champion will be crowned as Maritimes stars Covey Christ and Kirk Aube will face off in the headlining match of the evening to determine the inaugural champion.

Wesley Pipes was the original opponent for Kirk Aube but had to pull out of the match due to a family emergency. Wesley Pipes had reached out to the APW Executive Committee and personally requested that Covey Christ take his spot in the title match and be given this golden opportunity.

Covey Christ posted on social media that he is ready for a fight in this championship match.

Time for a fight! https://t.co/z3Svkcrfdq — Covey Christ (@CoveyChrist) February 17, 2023

Covey Christ will have his work cut out for him as he will be competing in two matches at this event. Before he faces Kirk Aube, he will be stepping into the ring against former WWE star Highlander Robbie.

Another stellar match has just been signed for our March 3rd show. Former #WWE Superstar Highlander Robbie will go one on one with Nova Scotia's Prodigal Son @CoveyChrist and you do not want to miss this one wrestling fans! Advance tickets on sale February 1st!#prowrestling pic.twitter.com/WbXthIf65X — Atlantic Pro Wrestling (@Atlantic_PW) January 22, 2023

Also on this event – In a marquee matchup, one of the hottest stars in the Maritimes Charlie Hubley will be facing off against long time star of the Maritimes wrestling scene Lincoln Steen.

Two phenomenal talents will meet in an APW Ring for the first time! @CharlieHubley will go one-on-one with @Steentopia and you do not want to miss this one! Advance tickets on sale now wrestling fans!https://t.co/tzmob4NMPX#prowrestling #maritimewrestling #novascotia pic.twitter.com/vW3oMpFdsU — Atlantic Pro Wrestling (@Atlantic_PW) February 8, 2023

Here is the full line-up of matches for APW Chase for the Championship! Road to the Gold event: