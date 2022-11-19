Atlantic Pro Wrestling Chase For The Championship The Semi-Final Results (11/18/22)

The Louis Millett Community Complex in New Minas, Nova Scotia hosted the Atlantic Pro Wrestling “Chase For The Championship The Semifinal” event on November 18.
The show featured two semi-final matches in their “Chase For The Championship” tournament to determine the inaugaral Atlantic Pro Wrestling Champion.
The two semi final matches were:
Kirk Aube vs Greaser and Wesley Pipes vs Scotley Crew.
In addition, Maritimes star Covey Christ was on the card as he faced Bobby Boyette in what was billed as a marquee matchup. Joey White was the original opponent for Covey Christ but had to pull out due to testing positive for Covid 19. We wish Joey White a speedy recovery.
Here are the full results for Atlantic Pro Wrestling “Chase For The Championship The Semifinal” event:
- Covey Christ defeated Bobby Boyette
- Ryan Dennim defeated Ryan Riggs
- Draven MacDonald defeated James Ryan
- Chase for the Championship Semifinal Match: Kirk Aubé defeated Greaser to advance to the finals
- Jason Boa & ‘Rugged’ Rick Owens fought to a No-Contest
- Chase for the Championship Semifinal Match: Wesley Pipes defeated Scotley Crue to advance to the finals
The final match is now set as Kirk Aubé will face Wesley Pipes to determine the first ever Atlantic Pro Wrestling Champion.
Atlantic Pro Wrestling acknowledged their referee Abby Muise who has officiated every single match on the first two Atlantic Pro Wresting shows.
Atlantic Pro Wrestling would like to thank Referee Abby Muise for going above and beyond, in her duties as a referee for APW. She officiated every single match on our first two shows, and she's always one of the first to arrive and the last to leave. Thank you for your hard work! pic.twitter.com/A4dhRKaipS
— Atlantic Pro Wrestling (@Atlantic_PW) November 19, 2022
The next Atlantic Pro Wrestling event will take place in either February or March of 2023.