Atlantic Pro Wrestling Chase For The Championship The Semi-Final Results (11/18/22)

The Louis Millett Community Complex in New Minas, Nova Scotia hosted the Atlantic Pro Wrestling “Chase For The Championship The Semifinal” event on November 18.

The show featured two semi-final matches in their “Chase For The Championship” tournament to determine the inaugaral Atlantic Pro Wrestling Champion.

The two semi final matches were:

Kirk Aube vs Greaser and Wesley Pipes vs Scotley Crew.

In addition, Maritimes star Covey Christ was on the card as he faced Bobby Boyette in what was billed as a marquee matchup. Joey White was the original opponent for Covey Christ but had to pull out due to testing positive for Covid 19. We wish Joey White a speedy recovery.

Here are the full results for Atlantic Pro Wrestling “Chase For The Championship The Semifinal” event: