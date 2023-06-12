Attempts Were Made To Bring Sean “X-Pac” Waltman Into AEW

AEW star Billy Gunn was asked about Sean “X-Pac” Waltman possibly teaming up with him in AEW while speaking to Sportskeeda.com.

Gunn said, “I don’t know if that’s the thing right now, because I think you’d be hard-pressed to get Tony [Khan] to get me away from The Acclaimed right now. No, I mean, it would be great. I think we’ve tried to get Sean in here a couple of times. Things just didn’t work out. I think if the time’s right, I think he would be a great asset because he still has huge popularity, everybody knows him, and he’s such a good guy that he would not only help the younger talent as well as be a good representative for our company. He’d be amazing if we could get him in here.”

Gunn also compared the “Suck It” gimmick in DX to “Scissor Me” with The Acclaimed.

“They’re both amazing,” Gunn said. “I was just at a signing this weekend and people would come up and have their kids and I said, I get it. I’m a parent’s worst nightmare. I go from sucking it to scissoring. I don’t know how my how has been so not parent orientated. I think it’s just two different eras and two different things. The DX stuff was iconic. There’s nothing that’s going to touch that because it was just so special and it was so good. Not saying this isn’t. This is just something else, and I don’t mean that bad. I don’t mean it to be disrespectful or anything like that. It’s just different. The crotch chopping and all that stuff was in that era which was amazing and now everybody likes this. I walk through the airport and all I do is scissor. It’s crazy, but on the other hand, it’s amazing because you don’t realize until you walk through the airport, or you’re going through Walmart or something, and the people, that’s all they want to do. So, on one hand it shows you how special it is and I just think the two were different, but at the same breath, they are the same.”

