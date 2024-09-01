Attendance Announced For WWE Bash In Berlin 2024

The opening match of Saturday’s WWE Bash In Berlin PLE saw Undisputed WWE Champion “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes successfully defend his title against “The Prize Fighter” Kevin Owens. During Owens’ entrance, Michael Cole announced on commentary that the PLE’s total attendance was 13,149.

This comes after WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque revealed during the “Countdown To WWE Bash In Berlin 2024” Pre-Show that the PLE will be the new record-holder for the highest-grossing arena event in company history.

Triple H stated that the record was initially set by WWE Clash At The Castle in Scotland, only to be broken by the Backlash: France PLE.