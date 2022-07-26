Attendance Details for Monday’s WWE RAW from MSG, WWE’s Next MSG Event

The SummerSlam go-home episode of Monday’s RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City had 15,130 people in attendance according to WWE.

The event had indeed sold out. WrestleTix reported that there were 198 available tickets just before showtime. 13,254 tickets had been distributed for a setup/capacity of 13,452.

It appears WWE increased the number of attendees for Monday night’s RAW, as they sometimes do.

Just before RAW aired on the USA Network, WWE revealed a number of new seats. On Monday night, WrestleTix stated that they would be “adding every seat possible.”

Since WWE resumed touring following the COVID-19 outbreak last summer, Monday’s RAW reportedly has the highest attendance.

This exceeded their previous record for SmackDown attendance, which was 13,132 for the show that aired from Madison Square Garden on September 10, 2021.

On Monday, December 26, WWE will return to MSG for its yearly post-Christmas tour. If this event is a non-televised live event like usual or a live RAW, it is yet to be determined.

