WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and All Elite Wrestling held last week, with WWE’s SmackDown topping the attendance list at 12,185 tickets sold.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE SmackDown from the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida = 12,185 tickets sold

– WWE RAW from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia = 12,014 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts = 8,956 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey = 6,486 tickets sold