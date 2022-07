A compilation of this week’s WWE and AEW television show attendance figures was compiled by WrestleTix.

This week’s AEW Dynamite program topped the list while WWE SmackDown was the least attended. You can check out the list below:

June 27 WWE RAW – Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX, 8,260 tickets sold.

June 29 AEW Dynamite – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI, 10,279 tickets sold.

July 1 WWE SmackDown – Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ, 7,966 tickets sold.

Stay tuned to PWMania.com for more.