Attendance Figures For Last Week’s WWE And AEW TV Events

WrestleTix revealed the attendance figures of the TV events WWE and AEW held last week, with WWE SmackDown topping the attendance list at 10,521 tickets sold.

You can check out the figures below:

– WWE SmackDown from the Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta, Canada = 10,521 tickets sold

– WWE RAW from the Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota = 9,498 tickets sold

– AEW Collision from the Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina = 5,166 tickets sold

– AEW Dynamite from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio = 4,231 tickets sold