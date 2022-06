WrestleTix compiled a list of attendance data from this week’s WWE and AEW televised shows.

This week, Dynamite was the most popular show, while RAW was the least popular. Here’s the rundown:

WWE RAW – Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, IA – 5,908 sold

AEW Dynamite – Kia Forum in Inglewood, CA – 13,800 sold

WWE SmackDown – Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH – 6,365 sold

AEW Rampage – Toyota Arena, Ontario, CA – 7,311 sold

