The attendance figures for this week’s WWE and AEW television events were compiled by WrestleTix.

The most popular show this week was AEW Dynamite, while WWE RAW came in second. Here’s the list:

WWE RAW (6/20/22) – Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, NE – 5,915 tickets sold

AEW Dynamite (6/22/22) – Milwaukee, WI at the UWM Panther Arena – 4,336 tickets sold

WWE SmackDown (6/24/22) – Moody Center in Austin, Texas – 5,596 tickets sold