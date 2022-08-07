Attendance Figures For This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Events

The attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events were compiled by WrestleTix.

This week, AEW Dynamite had the lowest audience attendance, while WWE RAW came in first.

WWE RAW 8/1/22 – Toyota Center in Houston TX – 10,445 sold

AEW Dynamite 8/3/22 – Schottenstein Center in Columbus, OH – 5,427 sold

WWE SmackDown 8/5/22 – Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, SC – 6,585 sold

AEW Rampage 8/5/22 – Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI – 5,955 sold

