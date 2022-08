The attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events were compiled by WrestleTix.

WWE SmackDown came in first this week, with AEW Dynamite coming in last. Here’s the list:

WWE RAW (8/15/22) – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,944 sold

AEW Dynamite (8/17/22) – Charleston, WV – 4,168 sold

WWE SmackDown (8/19/22) – Bell Center in Montreal, QC – 10,262 sold