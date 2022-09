The attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events were compiled by WrestleTix.

AEW Dynamite came in first this week, with WWE SmackDown coming in last. Here’s the list:

WWE RAW (9/19/22) – SAP Center in San Jose, California – 7,577 sold

AEW Dynamite (9/21/22) – New York City at Arthur Ashe Stadium – 12,396 sold

WWE SmackDown (9/23/22) – Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City – 6,566 sold