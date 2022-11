The attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events were compiled by WrestleTix.

WWE SmackDown came in first this week, with AEW Dynamite coming in last. Here’s the list:

WWE RAW (11/7/22) – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA – 5,731 sold

AEW Dynamite (11/9/22) – Agganis Arena in Boston, MA – 3,609 sold

WWE SmackDown (11/11/22) – Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN – 8,661 sold