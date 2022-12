WrestleTix compiled the attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events.

WWE RAW came in first this week, with AEW Dynamite coming in last. Here’s the list:

WWE RAW (12/5/22) – Capital One Arena in Washington, DC – 8,077 sold

AEW Dynamite (12/7/22) – H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, TX – 3,157 sold

WWE SmackDown (12/9/22) – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, PA – 6,968 sold