WrestleTix compiled the attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events.

WWE SmackDown came in first this week, with AEW Dynamite coming in last. Here’s the list:

WWE RAW (12/12/22) – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, WI – 6,902 sold

AEW Dynamite (12/14/22) – Curtis Culwell Center in Garland, Texas – 4,978 sold

WWE SmackDown (12/16/22) – Allstate Arena in Chicago, IL– 12,369 sold