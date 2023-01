WrestleTix compiled the attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events.

WWE SmackDown came in top this week, with AEW Dynamite coming in after. Here’s the list:

AEW Dynamite – 1STBANK Center, Broomfield CO – 4,229 sold

WWE SmackDown – Amalie Arena, Tampa, FL – 13,017 sold

WWE didn’t hold a RAW event and instead aired a best-of episode while SmackDown featured the return of John Cena.