WrestleTix compiled the attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events.

WWE SmackDown came in first this week, with AEW Dynamite coming in last. Here’s the list:

WWE RAW (1/30/2023) – BOK Center in Tulsa, OK – 6,828 sold

AEW Dynamite (2/1/2023) – from the Wright State University Nutter Center in Dayton, OH – 4,736 sold

WWE SmackDown (2/3/2023) – Greenville, SC – 6,849 sold