WrestleTix compiled the attendance totals for this week’s WWE and AEW television events.

WWE SmackDown came in first this week, with AEW Dynamite coming in last. Here’s the list:

WWE RAW (2/20/2023) – Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, ON – 7,836 sold

AEW Dynamite (2/22/2023) – Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ – 6,910 sold

WWE SmackDown (2/24/2023) – Ford Center in Evansville, IN – 8,411 sold