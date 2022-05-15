Attendance Figures for This Week’s WWE and AEW TV Televised Shows

WrestleTix compiled a list of attendance data from this week’s WWE and AEW televised shows.

This week Dynamite topped the list while RAW was the least attended show. Here’s the list:

WWE RAW – Hartford, CT at the XL Center – 6,467 sold

AEW Dynamite – Long Island, NY at the UBS Arena – 8,060 sold

WWE SmackDown – Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre, PA – 6,485 sold

Wednesday’s Dynamite was the most attended edition of the show this year. The next Dynamite that will beat that mark is the June 1 show from Inglewood, California at the Forum which is heading toward 14,000+ tickets distributed.