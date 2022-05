WrestleTix compiled a list of attendance data from this week’s WWE and AEW televised shows. RAW was the most attended show this week, while AEW was the least attended. Here’s the rundown:

WWE RAW (5/16/22) – Scope Arena in Norfolk, VA – 7,283 sold

AEW Dynamite (5/18/22) – Houston, Texas at the Fertitta Center – 4,928 sold

WWE SmackDown (5/20/22) – Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI – 7,013 sold