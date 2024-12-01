Attendance For WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2024

The opening match of Saturday’s WWE Survivor Series: WarGames PLE saw “The Eradicator” Rhea Ripley, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion “The EST Of WWE” Bianca Belair, Naomi, Damage CTRL’s IYO SKY and Bayley take on The Judgment Day (WWE Women’s World Champion Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez), WWE Women’s Champion “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax, 2024 Ms. Money In The Bank Tiffany Stratton and Candice LeRae in a Women’s WarGames Match.

During last night’s show, Michael Cole announced on commentary that the PLE’s total attendance was 17,828. This marked WWE’s 63rd sellout in 2024 and the largest gate and attendance for a WWE event in Canada.