Attendance News and Notes from WWE Clash at the Castle

WWE announced a 62,000+ crowd at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium for today’s WWE Clash at The Castle Premium Live Event.

During the show, Samantha Irvin announced that there were 62,296 people in attendance for the big event. WWE usually inflates their announced attendance figures, but there has been no word on actual attendance.

According to PWInsider, WWE sold a total of 54,000 tickets in advance of the show as of Friday. This week, WrestleTix reported that WWE had a setup/capacity of 67,580 for Clash at The Castle, with 62,594 tickets distributed as of mid-week. It was later reported that due to set changes in the stadium, which would’ve changed the setup/capacity, just over 1,000 tickets remained as of Thursday.