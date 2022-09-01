Attitude Era Star Returning as Coach at the WWE Performance Center

A former WWE superstar from the Attitude Era will be returning to work for the company.

The following week, Bull Buchanon will spend the entirety of his time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. He is the wrestler Brooks Jensen’s father, who is a star on NXT.

According to PWInsider, it is “probably most likely” that he will be working as a Guest Coach for NXT, and if he appears on NXT TV, then it will be his first appearance in WWE in almost 20 years. Buchanon was released from the company in early 2003.

Buchanon entered the industry in the early 1990s and worked primarily on the independent scene, with brief stints in ECW, SMW, and Memphis, prior to signing with WWE in 1997 as a member of The Truth Commission stable. Towards the end of his time with the company, he joined the Right to Censor faction, and during the last few months of his in WWE, he collaborated with John Cena as B-Squared.