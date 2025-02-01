Attorneys For Janel Grant Have New Evidence Proving Claims Against Vince McMahon

Janel Grant’s legal team issued the following:

Attorneys for Janel Grant, Former WWE Employee and Sexual Assault Survivor, Provide New Evidence that Vince McMahon Treated Ms. Grant As a Commodity to Sexually Abuse and Offer to Other Men

The amended complaint also provides new details and evidence about how Ms. Grant’s employment at the WWE was window dressing for coercion and sexual abuse at the hands of McMahon and Laurinaitis.

NEW YORK, NY – Today, attorneys for Janel Grant filed a motion to amend the complaint in her ongoing case against former WWE CEO Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE to provide new evidence that McMahon treated Ms. Grant as a commodity to sexually abuse and offer to other men. The proposed amended complaint, which is attached to her motion, includes never-before-seen text and voice messages from McMahon and provides new details about how McMahon coerced Ms. Grant into sexual acts through her employment at WWE.

“Ms. Grant’s amended complaint reveals new details that further demonstrate the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis and pulls back the curtain on the dangerous workplace culture McMahon created at WWE,” said Ann Callis, attorney for Janel Grant. “Ms. Grant looks forward to holding her abusers accountable in a court of law.”

The amended complaint provides new evidence about the sexual abuse carried out by McMahon, Laurinaitis, and WWE including:

·McMahon offered Ms. Grant to WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar for a sexual encounter during his formal negotiation of a new contract with WWE, and McMahon ordered Ms. Grant to send Lesnar sexually explicit content of herself.

·McMahon sent a text message to Ms. Grant, where he fantasizes in graphic detail about watching as a group of men are “surrounding” her and leaving her physically “wrecked,” underscoring how he viewed her as a commodity to offer to others.

·A text message from McMahon to Ms. Grant where he makes clear that only McMahon has the power to “arrange” Ms. Grant’s sexual encounters.

·An occasion where McMahon video recorded Ms. Grant while nude for Laurinaitis, without Ms. Grant’s knowledge or consent.

·Details about the sham investigation WWE proclaimed to conduct in 2022 after it became public that McMahon signed NDAs with multiple women, in which “investigators” refused to interview Ms. Grant.

·The transcript of a voice message from McMahon to Ms. Grant, where he attempts to coerce her into signing an NDA “really f***in’ fast” so he doesn’t get kicked out of his own “f***in’ company.”

The initial complaint, filed in January 2024, includes a text message from McMahon to Ms. Grant where McMahon admits, “i’m the only one who owns U and controls who I want to f*** U.”