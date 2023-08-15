Aubrey Edwards Reveals She’s Working On New Stuff For AEW Games

AEW referee Aubrey Edwards appeared on an episode of the Under The Ring podcast, where she talked about a number of topics including how she’s really proud of the promotion’s first-ever console video game known as Fight Forever and how she is incredibly proud of everyone behind the scenes for being able to pull off such a game.

Edwards said, “I’m really proud of Fight Forever. I was not actually involved with the team and Fight Forever, but the team that was did an incredible job. I know a lot of those guys, like Kenny Omega, had never developed a game before, so going through that process and having made — I previously worked on 12 separate video games before joining AEW, so kind of seeing how that sausage gets made, and seeing someone go through that process for the first time. Like, I know what that feels like. I know those blood, sweat, and tears all too well. I’m so, so incredibly proud of everyone behind the scenes for pulling that off. I’m working on other stuff for AEW Games that I can’t talk about yet. It’s super, super exciting.”

Edwards also talked about previously working on AEW’s Elite General Manager video game and how she is working on other titles as well.

“So previously, I’d worked on AEW Elite General Manager, which was our mobile General Manager simulator that came out about two years ago. Yeah, I’m working on some other titles. We’ll just say that.”

You can check out the complete podcast in the video below.



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)