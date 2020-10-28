Audio: Alexa Bliss And Nikki Cross Debut New Entrance Themes

Nikki Cross and Alexa Bliss both debuted new theme songs on last night’s RAW.

Bliss and Cross are no longer teaming together after being sent to RAW in the Draft earlier this month. Bliss is in a new storyline with Bray Wyatt and Cross is by herself in the RAW women’s division.

The new entrance theme for Bliss is a remix to her previous song. You can listen to both of the new entrance themes below-

