Audio: Seth Rollins Gets New Theme Song

Seth Rollins debuted a new theme song during tonight’s WWE Money In the Bank pay-per-view. Rollins used the song for his entrance to the WWE Title match Drew McIntyre. That hard-fought match saw McIntyre retain the title. After the match, McIntyre put his hand out for Rollins to shake. He then told Rollins, “You’re the man, but not this night.” Rollins looked at Drew’s hand and decided to shake it. Rollins previously used his “Second Coming” theme song since June 2014. Below is a clip of Rollins’ entrance with the new theme song, and the post-match segment: