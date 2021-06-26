August Grey Makes Light Of WWE Departure

August Grey (fka Anthony Greene) took to Twitter this afternoon and cracked jokes on his WWE departure. Grey’s last match for the company will come on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode, as he faces Grayson Waller. The match was taped this past Tuesday night.

He wrote, “*BREAKING NEWS* Tonight’s @WWE205Live Main Event has just been turned into a LOSER LEAVES TOWN MATCH! Don’t miss it!!!”

Grey’s joke tweet received responses of praise from several wrestlers, including Tommaso Ciampa, Mansoor, and Mike Bennett. You can see their tweets below.

