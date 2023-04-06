Auschwitz Memorial Criticizes WWE Over Image Used In Dominik Mysterio Video Package

A Dominik Mysterio video package with images from various prisons aired during the WWE WrestleMania 39 PLE kickoff show.

One of the images was of the Auschwitz concentration camp, which sparked outrage on social media. WWE was quick to respond, and the image was removed when the promo aired again during the main broadcast.

wwe saw the accidental auschwitz and edited it FAST pic.twitter.com/eHnvoj1TqW — forever botchamania (@Maffewgregg) April 2, 2023

The official Auschwitz Memorial Twitter account publicly called out WWE over the usage of the image in the first place:

“The fact that Auschwitz image was used to promote a WWE match is hard to call ‘an editing mistake’. Exploiting the site that became a symbol of enormous human tragedy is shameless and insults the memory of all victims of Auschwitz.”