Austin Aries Announced For Control Your Narrative Shows

Veteran pro wrestler Austin Aries is currently trending on Twitter due to his involvement with the Control Your Narrative brand.

As we’ve noted, EC3 and Adam Scherr, along with Killer Kross and other wrestlers, are taking the Control Your Narrative brand on the road for two upcoming live events – Saturday, March 5 in Orlando and Thursday, March 31 in Dallas. The event in Dallas will be a live TV taping as the group says they have a TV deal that will be revealed imminently.

Aries took to Twitter today and revealed that he will be debuting for CYN at their event on March 5 in Orlando.

“You don’t get to force your truths onto me. You don’t know me. You don’t define me. You don’t color my perception. You don’t create my reality. And you certainly don’t control my narrative. Only I do. On March 5th my story begins. #controlyournarrative #cyn,” he wrote.

Aries posted a longer message to Instagram, writing, “We all breathe the same air, bask in the same sun, and wish upon the same stars. Yet we all live in completely different realities. Those perceptions of reality are shaped by who and what each of us chooses to listen to, to trust, and to believe in. Your perception of the word, of yourself, and of me aren’t some undisputed universal truths. They’re merely the truths you chose for yourself. You don’t get to force your truths onto me. You don’t know me. You don’t define me. You don’t color my perception. You don’t create my reality. And you certainly don’t control my narrative. Only I do. On March 5th my story begins. @controlyournarrative #controlyournarrative #cyn”

Aries is trending due to criticism from fans on Twitter, aimed at Aries for various reasons, and aimed at CYN for working with the former WWE, ROH and Impact/TNA star. Aries made another post this evening and reacted to how he’s trending under the “Arts & Culture” category on Twitter.

“So while I’ve been splashing around at the water park all day it seems a bunch of you have been spending your day sitting on here talking about me. I appreciate all the love and attention. After all, the wise only feed what they want to see grow. #austinaries #cyn,” he wrote.

EC3 also tweeted a screenshot of Aries trending under the “Arts & Culture” category and reacted with just a hashtag.

“#CancelYourNarrative,” EC3 wrote.

Aries continues to work for various indie promotions, and is also working for the NWA right now. He is scheduled to face Homicide, Darius Lockhart and Colby Corino for the vacant NWA World Junior Heavyweight Title at Night Two of the Crockett Cup 2022 event on March 20 in Nashville.

In more CYN news, indie talent Ryzin, who often appears on AEW’s Dark shows, released a new vignette this week to confirm that he is one of the wrestlers working with EC3 and Scherr.

“Embrace CONTROVERSY. It gives you a platform. It is a teacher, a clarifier, and your friend, especially if you are trying to make change. The rise of RYZIN is imminent. TO VICTORY – TOGETHER #ControlYourNarrative #CYN #AreYouWithMe? Orlando 3/5 Dallas 3/31 @therealec3,” Ryzin wrote.

You can see the full vignette from Ryzin below.

As seen below, new vignettes posted to Instagram this week indicate that Jake Logan, Dutch and Gentleman Jervis will also be on the roster. The previous two “Free The Narrative” events promoted by EC3 have also featured names like Westin Blake, John Skyler, Parrow, Impact World Champion Moose, Impact Digital Media Champion Matt Cardona, Percy Watson as The Unknown Hand, Jamie Stanley, and Matt Taven, among others.

