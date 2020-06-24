Austin Aries Shares 2013 E-mail Regarding Christy Hemme Incident

As PWMania.com previously reported, Austin Aries’ name has been brought up during the #SpeakingOut movement with a televised incident on between Aries and ring announcer Christy Hemme being discussed by fans. During a May 2013 edition of Impact Wrestling, Hemme accidentally introduced Aries and tag team partner Bobby Roode as Frankie Kazarian and Christopher Daniels. Aries responded by cornering Hemme and standing atop the second turnbuckle with his crotch in her face.

Hemme commented on the incident at the time:

With a renewed discussion about the incident, Aries shared an e-mail from 2013 which included comments from Hemme:

“Actually to clear up a few things about that, I am not a victim and NEVER felt sexually harassed. Big difference between sexual harassment and his actions. Live TV is like Live TV and we need to make quick decisions in the moment. I am a strong enough woman that makes it very clear what is and is not ok with me. As my own personal boundary if that was a storyline that was presented I would have said no. Not acceptable. I made that clear. When he and I spoke, he was apologetic and very gracious about the whole thing. I have a great deal of respect for him, in and out of the business. Even more after this.”