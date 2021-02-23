Austin Aries Under Fire For Defying Covid-19 Guidelines

Former WWE star Austin Aries appeared at a signing on Sunday which was criticized due to Aries taking pictures with fans while not wearing a mask. Aries wrote the following on Instagram:

“The new Austin Aries autographed Tin Foil Hats were a hit today at my signing in NY. I was pleasantly surprised by the conversations I had this weekend on the current state of affairs. I spoke with many who strongly dislike and don’t agree with what’s going on with the covaids and see the agenda for what it is. Plenty of relief when they could lower their face diaper while visiting and taking pictures. Maybe there’s hope for humanity after all…”

“So let’s pick a rabbit hole to jump down….have you heard of adrenochrome? HAARP maybe?”

A Twitter search for “Austin Aries” came up with mostly critical comments:

I've started and erased about a half dozen Austin Aries tweets so I'll just say he's really irresponsible and stupid. — Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com (@SeanRossSapp) February 22, 2021

I’m sorry to hear about Austin Aries. Nothing happened, I’m just sorry to hear about him. — Eric (@familyfooddude) February 22, 2021

If I’m paying money to meet Austin Aries I’m for sure wearing a mask. Even if Covid wasn’t happening. I would just be trying to hide my shame at the fact that I’m paying money to meet Austin Aries. — EDfromPODVANDAM (@PodVanDam) February 21, 2021

Austin Aries should be safe without people wearing masks the covid particles will simply go over his head — Soundwave (@LocalSoundwave) February 21, 2021

I hope that promotions/companies are seeing Austin Aries pictures and tweets and know that he’s a major liability. Don’t be looking to us for sympathy and donations when an outbreak or something happens because you still want him to work your shows. — Satta ✨🍷 (@SattaLaFleur) February 22, 2021