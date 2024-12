AEW star Austin Gunn took part in a Highspots Virtual Signing, where he talked about a number of topics, including how he and his brother, Colten Gunn, will be back soon in the company after being on the sidelines since the September 14th episode of Collision.

Austin Gunn said, “We’ll be back soon. Don’t worry about it.”



(H/T to Fightful for transcribing the above quotes)