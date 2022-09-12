Austin Theory and Bobby Lashley Set for This Week’s WWE SmackDown

On this week’s episode of Friday’s SmackDown, WWE will feature some top stars from the RAW roster.

As PWMania.com previously reported, the plan right now is to have United States Champion Bobby Lashley as well as Austin Theory at the show.

The arena advertises Theory vs. Lashley in what will most likely feature the RAW Superstars in the dark main event. It is also possible that they will appear due to the fact that WWE has been using more stars from other brands on their weekly television programs for the past few months.

The only match that has been officially announced for the episode of SmackDown that will air this coming Friday is a #1 contender match featuring Street Profits, New Day, Alpha Academy, and Los Lotharios. The winner of this match will earn the right to challenge The Usos for the Undisputed WWE Universal Titles, which are currently held by The Usos.

On last week’s edition of RAW, Lashley defeated The Miz in a steel cage match to successfully defend his United States Title.