Austin Theory Cashing In His Money In the Bank at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc?

Austin Theory has hinted that he might cash in his Money In The Bank contract for the WWE NXT Championship.

Kevin Owens hosted a special edition of The KO Show featuring the Halloween Havoc main event competitors – Ilja Dragunov, JD McDonagh, and Unified NXT Champion Bron Breakker – on this week’s Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT.

Dragunov and Breakker had words before brawling while McDonagh watched from a corner and Owens watched from ringside after a back-and-forth on the mic that included Owens taking several shots at McDonagh for being weird. Security stormed the ring, but Breakker took some of them and dropped one guard with a Spear.

Dragunov then dropped a Moscow Torpedo on Breakker. McDonagh grabbed Dragunov, but Dragunov nailed a headbutt, followed by a Torpedo, to knock McDonagh out with Breakker. Dragunov then raised Breakker’s NXT Title belt in the air as fans cheered, until the music stopped and Theory appeared.

As Theory approached the entrance, the crowd erupted in mixed emotions. Theory smiled and waved his Money In the Bank briefcase in the air, hinting at a possible cash-in at Halloween Havoc on Saturday. Dragunov acknowledged Theory, but turned back to face the crowd, holding the title in his hands.

The Halloween Havoc go-home edition of NXT then ended with Theory raising his Money In The Bank briefcase in the air from the entranceway and Dragunov raising the NXT Title belt in the air from the center of the ring.

It’s no secret that WWE intends to increase crossover between the three brands, and Theory cashing in his title shot at NXT Halloween Havoc would be a significant first for the Money In the Bank concept.

