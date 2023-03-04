Austin Theory Comments On John Cena Returning To WWE RAW This Monday

Austin Theory, who has been mentioning John Cena on television more frequently as of late, is looking forward to seeing Cena at Monday’s WWE RAW which will take place from Boston.

During an interview with Inside The Ropes, Theory discussed the possibility of him competing against John Cena at WrestleMania 39, which has been rumored to be in the cards for both stars. Here are the highlights:

Giving Cena a warm welcome at RAW:

“Of course I do. I’m on Raw every single Monday and we all know the history of John Cena and the work he’s put in and how many Mondays he’s been there. I want to show him all the respect that I can when I see him on Monday. I’ll be the one to bring that to him. It’s going to be a very warm (welcome).”

His plans to showcase the US Title at WrestleMania:

“This is going to be a chance to take the United States Championship and showcase it in the match I’m in. Everybody has their thoughts, ‘is it going to be John Cena?’ Me, personally, I don’t think he would face me at WrestleMania. I don’t think he’s going to show up. With his schedule, he’s the past now. It is what it is. I don’t see that happening. If it does, oh, if it does. Anybody else out there, maybe we have somebody we’ve never seen before in the WWE show up. Maybe they want some of Austin Theory and that Hollywood WrestleMania and try to take home the United States Championship.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to Fightful for the transcription)