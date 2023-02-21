Austin Theory Comments on John Cena’s WWE RAW Return Next Month

On Monday’s episode of WWE RAW, Austin Theory defeated WWE Hall of Famer Edge in the main event to retain his United States Championship.

Earlier in the show, Theory mentioned John Cena, who will return to WWE television on the March 6 edition of RAW in his hometown of Boston, MA. This is most likely to set up his WrestleMania Goes Hollywood match with Theory.

Theory revealed to WWE.com after RAW that he would be doing a segment with Cena on the upcoming RAW episode.

“Did you not understand earlier today when we had that interview? The headlines now they certainly read Austin Theory is the now and the forever of the WWE. And that little John Cena thing, two weeks away, Monday night Raw, John Cena, I can’t wait for that,” Theory stated. “Because I can’t wait to bring him home and give him a warm, warm welcome to Monday Night Raw. You want to know why? Because things are a little different around here now. The now. Remember that. No more questions.”

You can watch the segment below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)