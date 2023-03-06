Austin Theory Explains The Differences Between Working For Vince McMahon And Triple H

WWE US Champion Austin Theory recently spoke with Sportskeeda for an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Theory commented on being compared to John Cena:

“I am not the John Cena of this generation. I am the Austin Theory. That’s all there is. John Cena, you know, you can put me in that category if you want, but it’s probably because I’m excelling at such a fast rate and people can see it, but I’m certainly going to excel past that. I’m 25. How many championships did John Cena have at 24, because I was the United States Champion at 24. He didn’t have any. So just putting that into perspective, there’s only one Austin Theory. But as we are approaching WrestleMania, as we are talking about John Cena, I will be in TD Garden in Boston. I will make sure that I’m in his face and I get to show him all the respect he deserves in the middle of that ring on my show, Monday Night Raw, come this Monday.”

Regarding why he’s targeting Cena, Theory said, “It’s almost like nobody gets the message here. Everybody loves relating to the past. Everybody loves bringing back the old legends. They love bringing them back and letting them live their glory days. That’s what it’s all about, and it’s not. It’s not about that. So why not point out the guy that literally has carried the WWE well over a decade for sure. Somebody that even if you don’t watch WWE, you know who John Cena is. Even before the Hollywood, you knew who he was. There’s no bigger mountain than John Cena and that’s exactly why I need to pay my respects to him on Monday, and that’s what I’m gonna do.”

Theory also commented on difference between working under Vince McMahon compared to working under Triple H:

“Man, you know, the internet will always talk. I think we all know that. There was a time where I lost the Money in the Bank briefcase and my career was over. Young 25-year old Austin Theory. It’s all over. There’s always, you know, ‘How was it working with Mr. McMahon? How was it working with your Triple H? Is it better for you? Is it worse?’ Man, it’s great. Working with Mr. McMahon, it was wild. It was expect the unexpected. I never knew what was going to happen. Triple H, I have a little bit more of knowing what’s going to happen, but the creativity side is great, I mean, from both sides. I was privileged and blessed enough to have that guidance from both of them, and even now, you know, being with Triple H. This isn’t my first time with Triple H. Back in NXT, Triple H is who’s seen me evolve and that’s what got me signed to WWE. So, being with him in NXT, you know, we had The Way. Then going up to the main roster and then working with Mr. McMahon, it was great. You know, doing the selfies, the Mr. Money in the Bank. Now with Triple H, we’re in the direction of The Now and everybody kind of knows where that’s going. So it’s been great man, Just a lot of great creativity for sure.”

You can check out the interview below:



