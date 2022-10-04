Austin Theory Explains Why He Actually Enjoyed Shortened WWE Ring Name

Theory wasn’t upset about losing the “Austin” part of his ring name.

The pro wrestling star actually enjoyed the shortened version after it was changed when he arrived on the main roster in WWE.

During a recent interview with the folks from Wrestle Rant, Theory explained why he was actually fond of the shortened name.

Featured below is an excerpt from the interview where he touches on this topic with his thoughts.

“There’s a bunch of things being said, but to me, I actually like Theory. I really do like it.. It’s one of those things at first where you’re like, ‘Ah!,’ you know. But for me, Austin is my real first name. And Austin Theory’s what I’ve always said in promos. Even sometimes too, I’ll do podcasts and catch myself saying Austin Theory. But for me, I really feel like if somebody was to look up WWE and look up Austin — we all know that Stone Cold is probably going to pop up first. I’d rather you put ‘Theory WWE’ [in Google], there’s only one. So, for me, I personally really enjoy being Theory.”

Watch the complete Wrestle Rant interview with Theory via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to 411Mania.com for transcribing the above quotes.