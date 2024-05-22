Austin Theory Feels That WWE’s Current Product Is “Well Over The Attitude Era”

WWE Tag Team Champion Austin Theory spoke on The Battleground podcast about Triple H’s leadership in WWE, saying it is better than the Attitude Era and more.

On WWE under Triple H:

“It’s really cool, man, with Triple H in charge. It’s been such an exciting time. Man, it’s really cool to be able to go to live events, and they’re all sold out. Premium Live Events: We’re not staying in the United States half the time. Like we’re in Australia, we’re in France; you know, we go to the UK; we do all these things, man. And all these shows are packed. And even when I’m just doing like meet and greets and things now, you know, in Australia, I did a meet and greet, and it was 300 people in the middle of the mall to see Austin Theory. And WWE is just at an all-time high now. I mean, you can’t deny it. I think we’re well over the Attitude Era. I think we’ve topped that, you know. I think this era has just solidified a new world and professional wrestling, and Triple H’s the man. You know, he’s always working, always coming up with these ideas, always just pushing us all forward and motivating us. And really, when you get to work, man, and you’re backstage, everybody just wants to be the best because we know we’re the best and we have the biggest platform in the world to show that, and we go out there and we do everything we can to show that because everybody in the back is passionate and everybody has dreamed of this. Everybody has wanted it, and when you have somebody like Triple H sitting there, you know, in the pilot’s seat, flying the plane, and all you have to do is do your job, man. There’s no stopping us in the WWE.”

On who could make the jump from UFC to WWE:

“Wow, man. Is it Conor McGregor? Is that who we want? Is that who wants to step up to Austin Theory, the undefeated tag team champion? I mean, maybe Connor is so tough. Maybe he just wants to fight both the Tag Team Champions. So maybe he has a handicap match because his ego, you know, because me and Grayson Waller, we don’t have egos. You know, we’re very set straight. We work hard. We’re champions. We show up to work only if we’re not busy. So, Conor McGregor, maybe maybe that’s the crossover, but really any of the UFC guys, I mean, that’d be pretty cool to see. You know, and watching those punches go from that to up on my shoulders into an A Town Down. You know, I’m ready for that, but I’m down. I’m excited. Why not?”

You can check out the complete podcast below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)