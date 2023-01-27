Austin Theory Looks Back On Egg Segment With Vince McMahon, Talks WrestleMania

Austin Theory recently appeared as a guest on Busted Open Radio to promote Saturday’s WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pay-per-view from the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

During the discussion, the WWE United States Champion reflecting on filming the infamous egg segment on WWE television with Vince McMahon.

Featured below are some of the highlights from the interview.

On filming the egg segment with Vince McMahon: “The egg started everything. I just heard, ‘Mr. McMahon wants to film this segment with an egg.’ I heard about it, it was him arriving with the egg and the story was somebody stole the egg. Literally, that day they were like, ‘You stole the egg.’ ‘I stole the egg, alright.’ We filmed the segment with Vince and I was super nervous for that. ‘I stole the egg? $100 million egg? Alright.’ I’m trying to figure all this out and it’s my first thing with Vince. It was almost like anytime we filmed anything, it felt so fast. We’d do it and that would be it. Onto the next one.”

On how he didn’t realize Vince would be getting physical at WrestleMania “Especially, WrestleMania was interesting because we had no idea if we were going to have Vince in the match until like the night before. I remember that day showing up, I met Stone Cold for the first time. ‘Hey, how’s it going, Austin, nice to meet you.’ ‘Hey, nice to meet you, I’ll be seeing you later tonight.’ He got on the golf cart and kept driving. ‘What is going on?’ I got to Gorilla, he told me the business, that’s it. Went out there and he gave me that look.”

Check out the complete Austin Theory interview at SiriusXM.com. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.