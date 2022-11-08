Austin Theory Made History With His Failed Attempt to Cash-In His Money in the Bank

Austin Theory had held the Money In The Bank briefcase since July 2nd, and cashed it in on Monday’s episode of WWE Raw against United States Champion Seth Rollins.

In the main event, Rollins issued an open challenge for his title. Mustafa Ali appeared on the big screen to respond to the challenge, but he was attacked by Bobby Lashley, who accepted it.

Lashley brutally attacked Rollins before slamming Rollins through the announcer’s table. Because this was done before the bell rang, the fight was not official.

Austin Theory had the advantage because he had cashed in his briefcase, but Rollins was able to turn things around. Theory hit a-town down, but Lashley intervened and attacked Theory, who was knocked out after being placed in the Hurt Lock. Rollins eventually won the match with the stomp.

Theory made history with the cash-in, as he was the first to do so when opting to challenge for a secondary championship rather than a world title.

Theory had previously attempted to cash in on Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Summerslam, but Brock Lesnar punished him with an F5 for his efforts.

Theory also hinted at challenging Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, which would have been another Money in the Bank first, as no one has ever cashed in the contract for an NXT Title shot.

Click here for WWE RAW results. You can watch highlights from the match and segment below: