Austin Theory Name Change Announced, Theory vs. WWE United States Champion Finn Balor Confirmed

Austin Theory is no more.

It was revealed during tonight’s RAW that WWE has dropped the “Austin” first name, and the up & coming WWE Superstar will now be billed by just his last name – Theory.

RAW featured a backstage segment where Theory confronted Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville, revealing to them how WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon has promised him a shot at Finn Balor’s WWE United States Title. Theory then revealed the name change, noting how he and Mr. McMahon decided that just “Theory” is better moving forward.

Pearce then ruled that Theory vs. Balor will take place on next week’s RAW with the title on the line.

Balor and Theory have been feuding for several weeks now. After Balor defeated Theory at WWE live events in December, he then defeated Theory on the December 20 RAW, and again at more live events in January. Theory got his win back on the January 17 RAW. In between matches with Theory, Balor captured the WWE United States Title from Damian Priest during the February 28 RAW. The feud didn’t resume until the March 7 RAW, where Balor won by DQ. Balor then defeated Theory on the March 21 RAW, and that was their last singles match. Theory and SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos defeated Balor, Rick Boogs and Shinsuke Nakamura on the April 1 WrestleMania 38 go-home edition of SmackDown, one night before Theory was defeated by Pat McAfee on The Grandest Stage of Them All. The post-WrestleMania RAW featured another six-man where Theory and The Usos defeated Balor and RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro.

Balor did not appear on this week’s RAW.

Stay tuned for more on Theory vs. Balor and more on next week’s RAW.