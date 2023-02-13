Austin Theory on Wanting To Challenge For Undisputed WWE Title, Roman Reigns, Golden Egg

WWE US Champion Austin Theory recently spoke with Fightful Select for an interview covering all things pro wrestling and WWE.

During the discussion, Theory stated that working with people like Seth Rollins and Bobby Lashley will help catapult him to the level of the WWE Universal Championship and bring him closer to challenging Roman Reigns for the title.

One of the matches he wants to work on is a WWE Halloween and Christmas street fight.

Theory compared this year’s Royal Rumble to last year’s, when he had Peacock cameras following him around for the WWE 24 program.

He has yet to receive a Golden Egg replica to display at home.