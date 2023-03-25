Austin Theory On Who Helped Him On The Main Roster, Discusses Working With Edge

At WrestleMania 39 next weekend, Austin Theory will defend the WWE United States Championship against John Cena.

Theory discussed his match with Edge, as well as which veterans have helped him on the WWE main roster, on a recent episode of the “After the Bell with Corey Graves” podcast. Here are the highlights:

Who has helped him along on the main roster:

“Yeah man, I would say usually two people that I really like to mention is Jey Uso and MVP. There’s definitely some others, but — Jey Uso specifically man, somebody that since the beginning, when I got pulled up and I started doing the dark matches. I would say it was around a year ago, or maybe two years ago? But started doing the dark matches, and then eventually got on the main roster and then everything kind of took off. But even to this day, this past Monday. Like, passing him in the hall, you know, he’s like, ‘Good stuff out there,’ like always keeping an eye. And even if I don’t see him, I’ll always message him like, ‘What’d you think?’ And he’s always just — he’s a veteran of the game. He’s been there for a long, long time. So it’s always good to have somebody like that to help.”

His match with Edge:

“Man, speaking of Edge, that was like the ultimate rivalry for me growing up, you knw, Cena vs. Edge. Yeah, and I remeber specifically standing out in the ring and hearing the, you know, ‘You Think You Know Me?’ And he came out, and getting to watch it and I’m like, ‘Man, I used to watch this as a kid. And it’s gonna be so awesome, the Rated-R Superstar Edge is gonna come down to this ring and get A-Town Downed. It’s gonna be great.’

“But yeah, definitely working with him was, it was amazing. Just the legacy there, and the time that’s been put in there, and the brains. Just getting to connect with that, and honestly on the other side of that, come out and be even greater. It was definitely an honor.”

