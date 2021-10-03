Austin Theory Reacts To Moving To WWE RAW, The Rock Talks About Bull Tattoo

As PWMania.com previously reported, Austin Theory was drafted from NXT to Raw during the first night of the WWE Draft. Following the show, Theory spoke about the move in this backstage interview:

“I am so excited my shirt is just gonna explode. I mean it’s already tight but it’s going to explode because Monday Night Raw just became all day! That’s what I say. I say all day. You know, it kind of works, right? Yeah. I’m just excited. I can’t control myself. You know, Austin Theory is only 24 years old, so I got a lot of time on my wrist. You like that? Yeah. That means main event and Wrestlemanias. That means winning championship after championship. I got a lot of time, I mean, whatever is great, I can do. It’s just how it is. Look at me.”

– In a video on his YouTube channel, The Rock discussed the evolution of his bull tattoo.