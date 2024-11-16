Austin Theory Recalls Scary F-5 Spot During WWE Elimination Chamber Match

WWE star Austin Theory appeared on Insight With Chris Van Vliet, where he talked about a number of topics including former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon telling him to take a bump during rehearsals of him being hit with an F-5 off the top of a chamber pod from Brock Lesnar.

Theory said, “I remember the night before we’re at rehearsals and everybody’s there and AJ Styles is on Brock Lesnar’s shoulders and there’s a crash pad down on the floor and Vince [McMahon] steps up behind me and he goes, ‘I want you to take that …’ The next day Michael Hayes, everybody keeps messing with me like, ‘Hey, you sure you want to take that bump? You don’t have to,’ and then I’m like knowing damn well Vince just told me he wants me to take it.”

On how the dangerous spot went during the match at Elimination Chamber 2022:

“[He] picks me up for the F-5, throws me, man, and I landed right on my feet super hard but as soon as I landed, I just tucked myself and just kind of rolled with it and like I hit the metal a little but I was safe, man … I could have broke my legs, man, like for real.”

