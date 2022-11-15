Austin Theory Receives Character Makeover From WWE (Video)

Austin Theory discussed his failed Money In The Bank cash-in last week on Monday Night Raw during a backstage interview.

Theory admitted that he couldn’t beat Roman Reigns, which is why he went after United States Champion Seth Rollins last week. Dolph Ziggler appeared and stated that he attempted to assist Theory, but Theory clapped back and stated that he is tired of being referred to as a protege or “the youngest” at anything.

Theory wrestled and Dolph Ziggler moments later, and he would have won the match if he hadn’t sent Ziggler into the ringside steps. Theory was eventually disqualified for failing to listen to the referee’s pleas to stop. Following the match, Theory tossed around furniture at ringside, prompting officials to intervene to prevent him from continuing his assault on Ziggler.

The announcers noted during the match that Theory no longer has the phone for selfies. He’s also more serious, and he’s stopped doing some of the silly things his character was doing under Vince McMahon’s regime.

